The league is taking notice of all the moves the Angels have made so far.

It's a long way to the top if the Angels want to be World Series champions next season. However, despite the disappointing 2022 season, the Angels are in business and ready to make some noise in 2023.

While ESPN's offseason power rankings don't exactly show the Angels taking the league by storm, they are being ranked as the 15th best team in the league, at least keeping them in the postseason conversation. That's definitely a step up from where they were last season.

With the star power they currently have with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels should become contenders (via ESPN).

"If the Angels are going to have a breakthrough season, a couple of things have to occur. First of all and most obvious, the stars on the top-heavy roster have to be on the field more often than not. Mostly, I’m talking about Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. The position group seems deeper with complementary veterans Renfroe, Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury joining the group. "

A long MLB season doesn't only come down to ability to perform or having a strong supporting cast, but also the endurance to last over an entire 162-game season.

The rotation needs health and probably another quality arm or two, but the real key is the bullpen. That’s the other thing that is a prerequisite for a breakthrough season: The Angels need to show they can staff and manage a contention-quality bullpen for the six-month slog of a season.

In what could be Ohtani's final season on the Angels, it's clear the Halos are doing everything they can to win-now. Angels fans should have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2023 season, as signs are pointing towards a potential postseason berth for the first time since 2014.