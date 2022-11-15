The 2022 World Series may have ended a few weeks ago but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2023 World Series. The Angels clearly have some talent on their roster, and it remains to be seen how many moves they're going to make to bolster the roster. Because of that, the early 2023 World Series odds have them right in the middle of the pack.

Keeping guys like Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward on the Angels is crucial for team success, and just those three alone are what helped propel the Angels to the odds they currently own. Of course the Angels would like to be higher and keep up with the heavy hitters of the league, but they may need to make a few moves this offseason to get there.

The Angels currently sit one spot ahead of the Guardians, who lost in five games to the Yankees in the ALDS, and one spot behind the Rays, who lost in the Wild Card round to the Guardians. Not too shabby for a team that failed to reach the postseason in 2022.

It's clear the Angels have a roster that can be poised for success. They just have to make the right moves this offseason to put it all together.