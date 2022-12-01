Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Hire New Minor League Catching Coach

The longtime coach has been around the MLB for over 40 years.

The Angels have officially hired Jerry Narron to be their new catching coordinator in the minor leagues. Narron replaces former MLB catcher Rob Barajas, who held that role last year before joining the Miami Marlins coaching staff this offseason

Narron has a ton of experience in the game of baseball. He was a player for eight seasons, including spending four seasons with the Angels in the 1980s. He played the catcher position.

Then as a coach, Narron has spent time with Orioles, Rangers, Red Sox, Reds, Brewers, Diamondbacks and White Sox in his career.

He was the manager of the Rangers from 2001-2002 and the Reds from 2005-2007. His most recent role came as the MLB field instructor for the White Sox last season.

Narron will bring a ton of experience to the Angels' staff, and will surely be a great baseball mind to have around the team. With a ton of uncertainty at the catcher position, Narron should be a huge boost to the team.

