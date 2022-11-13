Angels News: Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023

The Angels have made some changes to their coaching staff in the minor leagues — and had some changes made for them.

Brian Betancourth, the Triple-A hitting coach for the Angels' affiliated Salt Lake Bees, will not return in 2023. He's been with the team since 2019, but next year, they'll have someone new in charge.

Additionally, Rod Barajas, who was the catching coordinator for the minor league staff, has been hired, along with former Angel Jon Jay, to be a part of the new coaching staff in Miami. The Marlins hired Skip Schumaker to be their new head coach, and have filled his staff with other former ballplayers.

That leaves a few holes the Angels will look to fill in 2023 on their minor league staff.