Angels LHP Jose Quijada has made an agency change. The Beverly Hills Sports Council announced on Instagram that they have signed Quijada as a new client.

Quijada had the best season of his career in 2022. He had a 3.98 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 42 appearances out of the pen. He also recorded three saves.

He's joining an agency that represents tons of current and former MLB stars, including Salvador Perez, Trevor Hoffman and Hunter Pence.

Of note, the Angels new All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is also client of the Beverly Hills Sports Council. They just helped him negotiate his three-year, $39 million deal with the Halos. Current Angels relievers Aaron Loup and Andrew Wantz are also clients of BHSC.

Congrats to Quijada on securing a new agency. The 27-year-old should have another big role in the Angels' bullpen in 2023.