Angels News: Perry Minasian on Why Tyler Anderson was the Perfect Pickup

He fills out one of the better rotations in all of baseball.
The Angels made quite the splash when they signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million deal early in free agency.

Anderson fills out a rotation that has a chance to be one of the best in all of baseball, especially at the top with fourth place Cy Young finisher Shohei Ohtani and breakout 2022 star Patrick Sandoval.

Angels GM Perry Minasian was excited to add a player of Anderson’s caliber to an already good starting rotation.

"We think he’s exactly what we were looking for as far as adding to the rotation, not only for his talent but also the mental makeup," Minasian said. "He’s got an edge to him, and we need that."

Anderson was an innings-eater for the Dodgers in 2022, leading the team with 178.2 innings pitched. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and excelled at getting soft contact. He didn’t strike out a ton of batters, but Minasian thinks his style of play will fit perfectly with the Angels next season.

"He was one of the better, if not the best, starters at limiting hard contact in baseball last year," Minasian said. "With his repertoire, we think that’s going to maintain. He should still be really effective when it comes to limiting hard contact and allowing our defense to make plays. Obviously, when the ball is hit on the softer side, you have more time to make plays and the defense is usually better."

The Angels lost a second-round pick when they signed Anderson because he had a qualifying offer attached to him. But clearly, Minasian wasn’t too worried about that, or the three years he offered to convince him to sign. He thinks Anderson should maintain his All-Star level next season, which could be exactly what the Angels need to contend for a postseason spot.

