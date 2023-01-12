Angels News: Halos Were the Only Team to Offer Brett Phillips a Major League Deal

They saw something they liked in him.

Earlier this week, the Angels signed OF Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. While Phillips was getting some interest from 10-15 teams on minor league deals, the Angels were the only team to offer him a major league contract.

Phillips appreciated the opportunity, and knows what he has to do to improve as an all-around baseball player.

Phillips is a career .188 hitter, and had an fWAR of just 0.1 last season. He has shown flashes in his career, however. In 2017, his rookie season, he hit .276 with an OPS of .799 and an OPS+ of 107 in 98 plate appearances.

In 2021, Phillips played 118 games with the Tampa Bay Rays and hit a career-best 13 home runs and 44 RBIs with an OPS of .727 and an OPS+ just above league average at 103.

However, last season, between the Rays and the Baltimore Orioles, the 28-year-old hit just .144 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and an OPS of .466.

Phillips has been putting in the work this offseason, however, and will bring his plus defense to the Angels. He won't be relied on as a consistent everyday player, and rather, someone who could provide some depth to give the Angels' starting outfielders days-off when needed.

At his introductory press conference, Phillips made it clear that he feels confident that he'll be able to live up to the expectations that the Angels will have.

"Angel fans and front office, they’re going to have expectations of performance," Phillips said. "With the discipline and routine that I have now today, I can honestly say I’m ready for those expectations. And whatever happens, I’m going to be prepared. And I’m going to be disciplined and intentional with a routine each and every day. Why? Because I have the information. I have an understanding."

If Phillips can find his swing a little bit in 2023, this signing could turn out to be a steal for the Angels.