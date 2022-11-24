Skip to main content

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe Knows His Role for the Halos Next Season

He'll be playing primarily in right field, but is ready to help the team win however he can.
Newly-acquired Angels OF Hunter Renfroe spoke to the media on Wednesday about his role with the team next season. The Angels sent three pitchers to the Brewers in exchange for the power-hitting outfielder, solidifying their outfield next to Mike Trout and Taylor Ward.

There were questions about where Renfroe would fit, but he answered those on Wednesday. He said he'll be in right field, which means Ward would move to left. Trout, of course, will remain in center field.

Renfroe has primarily played in right field in his career. Last year, he played all 118 games in the outfield in right. He's most comfortable there, so the Angels wanted to keep him there. However, he did make it clear he'll do whatever is asked of him to help his new team win.

"If I need to bunt, I’ll bunt. I can play first. I hope I don’t have to play second base," Renfroe said. "Mike Trout has center field pretty well locked down."

He and recently acquired Gio Urshela have both shared this same level of commitment to doing whatever is asked of them. That is a promising sign for an Angels team looking add depth this offseason.

