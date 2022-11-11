Former Angel Set to Join the Miami Marlins Coaching Staff

Former outfielder Jon Jay has been hired as the new first base coach of the Miami Marlins.

Jay, who spent 13 years in the league, spent his final season as a member of the Angels. Jay's Angels tenure didn't last long, however. Jay went up and down between the active roster and minor leagues over the first month, before his time in LA officially came to an end in May. Overall, Jay went five for 14 (.357) as a member of the Angels.

In his career, Jay was a member of seven different teams, most notably the St. Louis Cardinals from 2010-2015, when they won a World Series. His teammate on those teams was Skip Schumaker, who was recently hired as the Marlins head coach.

This is the first coaching job for Jay in his post-playing career. Best of luck to him on the new role.