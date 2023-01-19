Angels News: Insiders Expect Halos' 2022 First-Round Pick to Debut Next Season

The Angels don't have a ton of young prospects getting set to storm onto the scene in 2023. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels' No. 1 prospect who they acquired at the trade deadline last year, is the obvious candidate to play the biggest role for the team next season. However, the writers at MLB.com think another young prospect will burst onto the scene next season, and make his debut just one year after getting drafted: Angels shortstop and 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto.

"Is this a stretch given the fact Neto was drafted just last July? Maybe, but the No. 13 overall pick of the 2022 Draft has the kind of advanced hit tool that could carry him to the big leagues in a hurry. The fact he hit .320 with an .874 OPS in 30 games in Double-A during his summer debut gives us more confidence he can start the season in the lower levels and hit his way to L.A., perhaps as the first 2022 draftee to make his Major League debut."



Neto is likely to start in Double-A, but could quickly work his way up to Triple-A during the season. At that point, if he remains hot, and the Angels have a need at shortstop (which they do right now), there is theoretically a path for Neto to contribute as early as next season.

Neto is currently the Angels No. 2 ranked prospect, and is expected to make his debut in 2024. It is possible the 21-year-old fast tracks through the minor leagues, and if he does, it would be an extremely impressive rise to the big leagues.