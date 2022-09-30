Angels News: Is Shohei Ohtani Taking the Mound for the Final Time in Anaheim?

There's a lot of uncertainty for the Angels as they get set for the offseason. They don't know which players are going to be here next season. They don't know what coaches are going to be around next season. And they don't know who their owner is going to be next season.

To say that everything is on the table would be an understatement.

While guys like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani feel like safe bets to be back, there is a chance the new ownership wants to take this opportunity to start from scratch. And they could get quite the haul for those two players to jumpstart their rebuild.

Ohtani doesn't have to worry about that yet. For now, his job is still to go out, pitch and hit for this Angels team. But on Thursday, he's pitching at Angel Stadium for what could be the final time as a member of the Halos.

Fans know the gravity of the situation, as they've used the hashtag 'ShoheiCurtainCall' to ensure everyone in attendance gives Ohtani the love he deserves after his historic season.

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs and record 10 or more wins in the same season. He also became the first pitcher in MLB history to record 200 or more strikeouts and hit eight or more home runs in a season.

He's just nine innings away from becoming the only player in MLB history to qualify among the league leaders in batting and pitching stats — and he'll have two more starts to get it.

Before his start on Thursday, here's how Ohtani ranks among American League leaders.

Wins: 14 (T-4th) Strikeouts: 203 (4th) ERA: 2.47 (4th) SO/9: 11.94 (1st) WHIP: 1.07 (8th) Opponent Average: .212 (8th).

HRs: 34 (4th) RBIs: 93 (T-6th) XBH: 69 (T-3rd) SLG%: .530 (4th) OPS: .887 (4th)

Ohtani has truly been spectacular as both a pitcher and hitter. He'll most likely finish as the runner-up to Aaron Judge for the MVP award, but any other year it's going to Ohtani. He's had an even better year than his 2021, in which he was the unanimous choice for AL MVP.

Angels fans can hope that tonight is far from Ohtani's last home start for the club.

But whether it is or not, they'll give him the love he deserves for the once-in-a-lifetime season he's put together.