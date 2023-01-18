Angels News: Jared Walsh Provides Update on His Progressing Rehab

Jared Walsh was an All-Star for the Angels in 2021. He was looking like an up-and-coming star for the team, but that quickly came to a halt last season.

Walsh came down with an injury that turned out to be much more severe than initially expected. Walsh was forced to have thoracic outlet surgery, and missed a majority of the 2022 season.

Now, however, Walsh is getting healthy, and is ready to get back to the player he was a few years ago. He talked to the MLB Network about his rehabbing this past year.

"Rehab’s been great," Walsh said. "I feel like that confidence is really building. I feel like I’m getting a little bit stronger every day. So I’m happy with how it’s going, and just want to keep that positive momentum."

A healthy Walsh would be a huge addition to an Angels lineup, that, on paper, feels like one of the deepest in all of baseball. Walsh is expected to spend time both at first base and in the outfield, as the Angels move their guys around to allow players to rest and hopefully avoid long term injuries.

If Walsh can stay healthy next season, he should have a big year for the Halos as they hope to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.