Angels News: LA Hires New Minor League Hitting Coach

The Angels have hired a new hitting coach in Triple-A for next season. Joel Chimelis, who spent last season as the Triple-A hitting coach for the Mets, is joining the Angels' minor leagues. Before his four years with the Mets, he spent 12 seasons with the Houston Astros organization.

Chimelis will look to help the Angels' bats progress while they're in Triple-A. The sign of a good team is one who can develop their own talent, and the Angels haven't been known for doing that outside of a few key guys — most notably, Mike Trout.

But it'll be interesting to see what Chimelis can do, and if he can help provide a spark to the Angels' future big leaguers.

The coaching staff changes have continued for the Angels all offseason long. We'll see what Chimelis is able to accomplish next season.