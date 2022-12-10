Skip to main content

Angels News: Phil Nevin Confident About the Changes to His Coaching Staff

He thinks they're going to help his players take a huge leap next season.

It's not always easy being a manager of an MLB team. Sometimes, you have to have some tough conversations, and make some difficult decisions. Phil Nevin had to do that in his first offseason as a manager.

Nevin had to make some changes to the coaching staff this offseason. He brought in a new hitting coach and added a new pitching coach. He also named a new third-base coach. It wasn't easy, but Nevin knows that this is is a part of the job.

"I’m not here to make friends," Nevin said at the Winter Meetings. "I’m not here to keep friends. I’m here to help my players become better and win baseball games."

He feels very confident about the coaches he brought in.

"And that’s really what went into my decision-making. As difficult as those conversations were, I know we’re better right now because of the guys we brought in."

The Angels will hope hitting coach Marcus Thames can help the players take another step next season with their approach at the plate. They'll also be counting on new assistant pitching coach Bill Hezel to work with their staff. Hopefully, these guys can help improve the Angels next season.

