Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason

The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them.
The Angels are entering a potentially franchise-altering offseason this winter.

Arte Moreno, who's owned the Angels for the last 20 years, is looking to sell the team. Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar who Angel fans have fallen in love with, is entering his final year under contract. And GM Perry Minasian, who has two more years on his contract, knows this is a make or break offseason for the franchise.

The Angels will need to address every hole on their roster, as they work to put together a postseason team for the first time since 2014.

Angels insider Sam Blum of The Athletic wrote what he thought the team's biggest needs were this offseason.

"Honestly, the Angels don’t have an awful roster when healthy. They could probably use a better left fielder and shortstop. But the real issue is when even one of those players gets hurt. There’s been no one to come up. As a result, the offensive production falls off a cliff and the team suffers greatly. It happened after Anthony Rendon got hurt. The same for Jared Walsh’s injury. Or Mike Trout’s injury. They need players in Triple A. Good minor league free agents that can produce if called upon."

There's definitely something to be said about the Angels getting more depth, but I don't know if acquiring it through minor league players is the best route. The Angels need guys to come in and contribute on an every day basis, and be able to come in off the bench if one of their injury-prone stars goes down.

The Angels also need to fortify the back-end of their rotation, acquiring a solid fifth and/or fourth starter.

The 2023 season feels like a must-win year for the Angels with the impending free agency of Ohtani. And you don't win in the regular season without a good offseason.

