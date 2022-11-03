Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Feels Halos Sale Will See Some 'Robust Bidding'

The Angels roster makes the team one hot commodity.

As owner Arte Moreno is reportedly getting set to selling the team, the Angels enter the sellers market with some major intrigue. Moreno bought the team at $180 million in 2003, and reports suggest that the team is expected to be sold for north of $3 billion, which would set the North American professional sports record.

Since 2010, the Angels have only made the postseason once (2014) and finished last season with a 73-89 record, their second worst record during that span in a full season. And what makes things even more frustrating is the fact that they have two all-world talents leading the team in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

However, for Moreno, these two names alone will bring huge interest among potential new owners. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expects a lot of suitors for the Angels.

"Yeah, I think there’s going to be robust bidding for the Angels," Manfred said to Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo. "They’ve got two of the greatest players in the game on the roster. I think it’s going to be a robust process."

Manfred was also adamant on the idea of players wanting to play for the Angels and wanting to come back to the area in which they live. 

"They're a big market team," Manfred said. "You know, Orange County [is] really appealing. It’s a place where a lot of players come from, a lot of players like to go back."

Fans have been disappointed long enough despite being able to witness two of the best players in the game. Fans will show up just to watch them play, but a new ownership will hopefully a new winning mentality to the team.

