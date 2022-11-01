Skip to main content

Angels News: Mike Trout Gets High Praise From Former Teammate Brandon Marsh

Marsh spent two seasons with Trout before being traded to the Phillies.

When Angels outfielder Mike Trout speaks, everyone listens. Trout's talent is transcendent through the entire league, and no one forgets him despite his lack of postseason success on the Angels. 

Among those who remember Trout for what he brought each day was former Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh, who currently finds himself playing in the World Series. Marsh was traded by the Angels for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe in a one-for-one deal at the trade deadline. 

During the regular season, Marsh hit 11 home runs with 52 RBIs on a .245 batting average. He has slowed down during the postseason batting just .161 with one home run and four RBIs, but has had his fair share of big moments.

And despite his move to Philadelphia, Marsh told the LA Times that he still looks up to Trout for everything he taught him up to this point in his career.

"He’s been a great role model for me," Marsh said. "He is a guy that I would like to have in my corner for as long as I can. That’s a dude I look up to for sure, on and off the field."

This, of course, comes as no surprise as Trout has dominated all facets of the league for the better part of 12 seasons. 

"Trouty is as good as it gets, as a person and player," Marsh said. "He is one of a kind."

It's nice to see the impact that Trout is having on current and former Angels. He may not have had the opportunity to play a ton of postseason baseball up to this point, but he's working on getting the next generation of Angels to play at the level he's been at for the entirety of his career. Maybe then, this time will reach their ultimate goals.

