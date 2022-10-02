Skip to main content

ICYMI: Angels Top Prospect Makes his MLB Debut, and Fans Should be Excited

He should be an Angel for a very long time.

Logan O'Hoppe, the Angels No. 1 overall prospect, was called up this past week to make his Major League debut. The Angels acquired O'Hoppe from the Phillies in the beginning of August, when they sent back OF Brandon Marsh as part of a win-now trade deadline move for Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old never played in the Angels' triple-a system, as he was called up straight from double-a for the final eight games of the season. And it didn't take long for him to make an impact.

In his first career at-bat, O'Hoppe lined a base hit up the middle, much to the delight of his family and friends in attendance.

It hasn't been the easiest road for O'Hoppe and his family, as his father battled non-Hodgkin's lymphoma throughout much of his minor league career.

But on Wednesday, with his now cancer-free father in attendance, O'Hoppe began his MLB career with a bang.

Aside from the hit in his first career at-bat, O'Hoppe was also behind the plate for a zero earned runs performance by the Angels pitching staff.

Angel fans should get used to seeing O'Hoppe behind the plate. He'll be just 23 when the team opens spring training next season, and should make a very strong case to be the starting catcher come Opening Day.

