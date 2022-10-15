I don't think the Angels have any regrets about their trade deadline moves. The Halos made not one but two trades with Philadelphia, as the Phillies were looking to win now and the Angels were again building toward the future.

The first trade with the Phillies sent over OF Brandon Marsh in exchange for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. The second sent them SP Noah Syndergaard, who the Angels had just signed this past offseason, for OFs Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez.

The trades have felt like a win-win thus far, as the 22-year-old O'Hoppe looked great so far in limited action in the Majors, and the potential is there with 24-year-old Moniak and 21-year-old Sanchez.

However, in the present moment, Angel fans might be getting a little bit of 'FOMO,' as they watch Marsh and Syndergaard lead the way for the Phillies in a close-out Game 4 of the NLDS.

Syndergaard looked dominant in his three innings on the mound, allowing just one hit (a home run) and striking out three.

And it was Marsh who opened the scoring in the 2nd inning, with a towering three-run shot that got Citizens Bank Park rocking.

The FOX broadcast caught up with Marsh right after the home run.

"My legs felt really light there," Marsh said. "That's what it's all about, man. Getting to play in big time situations like this, it's a lot of fun. Really no words right now."

Marsh was rewarded with a curtain call to the Philly faithful, and it's hard not to be happy for the guy. The Angels made the right moves, as they've set themselves up for future success. So why not root for the players who used to give it their all every single night for the Angels? It's not like they asked to be traded, after all.