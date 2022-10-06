Angels News: Where Did Mike Trout Finish 2022 Among Franchise Records?

Mike Trout is the greatest Angel of all time.

For as long as he remains an Angel (and it should be the rest of his career barring a trade), he'll continue to climb the ranks among the franchise leaders. It wouldn't be surprising to see him finish at or near the top of just about every batting category.

So if you were wondering where Mike Trout ranked among the franchise leaders after his 12 seasons with the team, you're in the right place:

WAR: 1st (82.4). The next highest player is Jim Fregosi, who finished his Angels career with a 45.9 WAR. Trout finished the season at No. 60 on the MLB's all-time list, right behind Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina (82.8). If he continues to play at this pace, Trout should crack the top 50 by next season.

Home Runs: 1st (350). Mike Trout became the 98th player in MLB history with 350 home runs when he hit his 40th of the season on the final day of the regular season. He won't be passed on the Angels list, but he has a very good chance to continue climbing the all-time ranks, and could easily sneak into the top 65 by next season.

Batting Average: 3rd (.303). Obviously batting average is a stat that's subject to change, but for now, Trout sits at third all-time among Angels, only trailing Rod Carew and Vladimir Guerrero. However, Guerrero only played in six seasons with the Angels, while Carew played in seven. Trout's 12 definitely make the above-300 bating average extremely impressive.

Runs Batted In: 3rd (896). Trout has a long way to go to catch Garrett Anderson's 1,292, but he's more than on pace to do it if he finishes out his contract with the team and stays healthy. He would need a career-best 121 RBIs next season to move into second all-time.

Games Played: 5th (1,407). This is another one where Trout has a long way to go, but he would be on pace to do it as long as he stays healthy. Garrett Anderson sits in first place with 2,013.

Runs Scored: 1st (1,052). Good players score runs, so that's exactly what Trout had done. He'll continue to climb the all-time ranks, but it'll be hard to imagine someone passing him on the Angels.

Hits: 4th (1,543). Trout should move into third by next season, and could even move into second with a good hitting season. But, he'll need to put in a lot of work to reach Garrett Anderson's 2,368.

Doubles: 3rd (296). Garrett Anderson holds the top spot at 489. Trout is just 44 doubles away from moving into second on the Angels all-time list. Trout has never hit more than 40 doubles in a season, so that'll probably come in 2024.

Triples: 3rd (51). Jim Fregosi holds the top spot at 70. The triples haven't been there for Trout in the last few years of his career, but it's definitely possible he claims the top spot by the end of his career.

Walks: 2nd (919). Assuming he plays a full 2023, Trout could leapfrog Tim Salmon (970) for the top spot as soon as next season.

On-Base %: 1st (.415). Rod Carew is in second at .393.

Slugging %: 1st (.587). Vladimir Guerrero is in second at .546.

Total Bases: 2nd (2991). Garrett Anderson holds the top spot at 3,743.

Stolen Bases: 2nd (204). Chone Figgins holds the top spot at 280.

Intentional Walks: 1st (117). This number is only destined to grow over the back half of Trout's career.

Hit By Pitch: 2nd (92). Brian Downing holds the top spot with 105. Definitely another one Trout should overtake by the end of his career.

Trout still has another eight years remaining on his contract. And in 2022, he showed no signs of slowing down. So it'll be interesting to see just how many franchise records Trout can be the leader of when he finally hangs it up. But don't worry, we'll update you again in a year from now.