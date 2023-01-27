Angels News: Potential Buyers 'Left to Wonder' Why Arte Moreno Isn’t Selling Team

For the last six or so months, Angels owner Arte Moreno had been in the process of selling the team. He's been in charge of the Halos sine 2003, but felt like it was finally time to move forward.

Moreno had been working closely with the MLB throughout the process, to the point where MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the sale was going to happen, potentially even by Opening Day. But then, Moreno got cold feet, and decided he wanted to remain in charge.

The decision came amid reports of at least six potential buyers showing interest, including a Japanese-led ownership group and two NBA owners. Sam Blum of The Athletic reported that all those buyers are now "left to wonder" why Moreno decided to back out.

"Moreno, who has not answered questions from reporters in three years, declined further comment. As a result, his decision comes without explanation or context. A slew of potential high-profile buyers, including at least one from Asia and two who are current NBA owners, are left to wonder what just happened, sources said."



This isn't a good look for the Angels, and especially not a good one for Moreno. The fact that he hasn't spoken to the media in three years only makes things worse.

Angel fans were excited about the proposition of getting a new owner, one who's more hands-on about building a winning team and culture. But now, they're stuck with the same owner, who hasn't brought them back to the postseason since 2014.

And with Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency, this decision could prove to be even more costly.