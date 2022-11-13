Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team

It was no question these guys were going to be recognized for their talents.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The All-MLB Team voting is underway and some of the best in the league are being recognized for their high levels of play all season long. Despite the Angels finishing at 73-89 and missing the postseason, they still had three guys make the cut for the All-MLB team ballots.

On the ballot includes two-way star Shohei Ohtani, one of the greatest outfielders in the game and Silver Slugger Award winner Mike Trout and the 2022 breakout star Taylor Ward. Angels fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite players, and have them honored as some of the best players in the MLB this season.

It's no question all three are deserving of making the team. Ohtani remains one of the best in all of baseball as he dominated the league with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs on a .273 batting average. He was also pretty good on the mound with a 15-9 record, 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts.

As for Trout, this season, he set a franchise record of seven games in a row with a home run, and fell one game shy of sharing the league record of eight.

Trout finished with 40 home runs on the year, and did so while playing in just 119 games. But if you're looking for someone who played in a bit more games, look no further than Ward. He finished third on the team in home runs (23) and RBIs (65), in a truly breakout season where he was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award.

You can fill out your ballots at mlb.com. You can vote once every 24 hours. The winners will be announced on December 5. 

