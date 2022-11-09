Angels utility man Luis Rengifo was a finalist in both the Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger races this season, and now it appears there may be a new race he's involved in. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, some teams have designs on putting Rengifo in a new uniform for next season.

Rengifo posted a .724 OPS in 2022, easily the best offensive season of his career. The 25-year-old played all over the infield and some corner outfield, too, with solid defense combining with solid offense to make him a pretty valuable ballplayer.

As Morosi said, the Angels aren't currently interested in trading Rengifo, but things can change as the offseason goes on, either because their priorities change or because someone overwhelms them with an offer.

Rengifo was almost traded three years ago, when he was supposed to be part of a package going to the Dodgers in exchange for Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, and prospect Andy Pages. That trade was delayed while the Dodgers waited for their Mookie Betts trade to be finalized, and Angels owner Arte Moreno eventually pulled the plug on the deal.

More than half of Rengifo's playing time in 2022 came at second base, but his defensive versatility makes him desirable for teams looking to maximize their roster spots. It also makes him a player the Angels will likely want to hold onto as they try to make a run in the American League West in the final year of Shohei Ohtani's contract in 2023.