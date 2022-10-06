Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season

It was a bit of a surprising move when the Angels re-signed interim manager Phil Nevin to a one-year deal ahead of their final regular season game.

It was expected that the Angels would at least test the market before locking in on a new head coach — especially amid the uncertainty of Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team.

But nevertheless, the team re-upped with Nevin, as he'll now get a chance at a full season with a squad that will have a lot of question marks entering next season.

And there were a few key reasons that may have persuaded the Angels to make this decision.

First of all, Nevin did a pretty good job of righting the ship as best as he could after Joe Maddon was fired midseason. He ended the season with a managerial record of 46-59, but did have a strong finish to the season that had to have the Angels front office excited about a potential full season with the club.

In the last 60 games of the season, Nevin had the Angels playing .500 baseball at 30-30.

Nevin also got the seal of approval from face-of-the-Angels and superstar Mike Trout, which had to go a long way in the decision.

Regarding Nevin, Trout said he was "doing a great job" and was "fun to play for."

If your superstar is happy with someone, you usually want to give him another shot.

And finally, the Angels wanted some sort of certainty as they enter an offseason that'll be full of the opposite.

With Nevin at the helm, there's one big question mark that won't have to be answered. And that could go a long way for a team that hasn't sniffed postseason baseball since 2014.