The Angels have continued to make moves in their bullpen, bringing back LHP Jhonathan Diaz on a minor league deal. Diaz was designated for assignment last month, and is now back in the organization.

In four appearances (three starts) last season, Diaz had a 2.93 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. He allowed batters to hit .236 in 15.1 innings. The 26-year-old won’t be arbitration eligible until 2026, so he’ll look to continue to work for more playing time on the Angels’ staff.

The southpaw was really dominant against lefties last season, allowing them to hit just .100, albeit in just 12 plate appearances. In 54 plate appearances against righties, he allowed them to hit .267.

He should get some opportunities to contribute to the Angels' bullpen next season.