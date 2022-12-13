Skip to main content

Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Cleveland Reliever to One-Year Deal

He'll compete for a spot in the bullpen next season.
The Angels continued their busy offseason, adding yet another arm to their bullpen. On Monday, they signed RHP Justin Garza, who's spent the entire six years of his MLB and MiLB career in the Cleveland organization.

To make room for Garza on the 40-man roster, the Angels designated LHP Kenny Rosenberg for assignment. They'll have a week to trade him or he'll go on waivers.

Garza is a former 8th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old made one stint in the Majors in 2021, going 2-1 with a 4.71 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 21 appearances (28.2 innings).

Last year in Triple-A, Garza had a 4.64 ERA in 42.2 innings, allowing opponents to hit .220 against him. 

He's yet another low-risk move in the Angels' bullpen this offseason, adding to a long list of relievers they've decided to take a chance on. They'll hope at least one of them turns into a contributor next season, to improve their struggling bullpen from a year ago. Garza's contract is non-guaranteed.

