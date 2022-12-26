He could be a perfect addition as the sixth starter on this team.

The Angels remain interested in adding a starting pitcher this offseason. They've already been linked to one former All-Star in RHP Nathan Eovaldi, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that they're also interested in adding another former All-Star — and he happens to have two Cy Young Awards under his belt.

Heyman linked the Angels to RHP Corey Kluber, who pitched for the Rays in 2022. Last year, Kluber had a 4.34 ERA in 164 innings, but the year before, he had a much more respectable 3.83 ERA, albeit in just 80 innings.

Kluber's last All-Star season came in 2018, when he went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP. He made three consecutive All-Star teams from 2016-2018, and won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. He finished top 10 in Cy Young voting every year from 2014-2018.

Kluber is not the same All-Star pitcher he was a few years ago, but he proved last the year that he can still throw a ton of innings, and be a viable starter on a contending team.

Kluber and Eovaldi are the two best starting pitchers left on the market. The Angels made an effort to sign one of the best starters on the market earlier in the offseason, so there's no reason they wouldn't be in on either of these former All-Stars.

They would both give the Angels exactly what they're looking for in 2023 — a feeling of confidence no matter who is on the mound as their starting pitcher on any given day. Either of these guys could solidify the Angels' roster heading into next season.