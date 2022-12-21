The Angels have had a pretty good offseason so far, especially relative to what they’ve done in the past. They’ve added starters through free agency and the trade market, and should have a much better all-around team next season.

They’re still not done making moves, but as of now, their offseason has caught the eye of the guys at Bleacher Report. In their offseason grades article, they gave the Angels an A- for their moves thus far — and this was before they added utility man Brandon Drury, too.

"They have a dreadful farm system but managed to trade four prospects from it for a pair of impending free agents (Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela) who should contribute nicely on offense in 2023. Put those bats in the lineup alongside Ohtani, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and hopefully a bounce-back year from Jared Walsh and, on paper at least, you’ve got a formidable force." "None of the moves was individually jaw-dropping, but that’s a nice quartet of transactions that definitely improved the team’s outlook for next season."

No one is expecting the Angels to win the AL West next season, but their moves have at least put them in position to contend for a Wild Card spot. It also sounds like they aren’t yet done — even with the acquisition of Drury — so maybe they have another big move in them to push them over the hump, and get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.