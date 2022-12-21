Skip to main content

Angels News: MLB Writer Impressed with Halos’ Offseason Moves

He gave the Angels a very high grade for their offseason moves thus far.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels have had a pretty good offseason so far, especially relative to what they’ve done in the past. They’ve added starters through free agency and the trade market, and should have a much better all-around team next season.

They’re still not done making moves, but as of now, their offseason has caught the eye of the guys at Bleacher Report. In their offseason grades article, they gave the Angels an A- for their moves thus far — and this was before they added utility man Brandon Drury, too.

"They have a dreadful farm system but managed to trade four prospects from it for a pair of impending free agents (Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela) who should contribute nicely on offense in 2023. Put those bats in the lineup alongside Ohtani, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and hopefully a bounce-back year from Jared Walsh and, on paper at least, you’ve got a formidable force."

"None of the moves was individually jaw-dropping, but that’s a nice quartet of transactions that definitely improved the team’s outlook for next season."

No one is expecting the Angels to win the AL West next season, but their moves have at least put them in position to contend for a Wild Card spot. It also sounds like they aren’t yet done — even with the acquisition of Drury — so maybe they have another big move in them to push them over the hump, and get them back to the postseason for the first time since 2014. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_13370653_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Sign Former Diamondbacks All-Star to Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12596111_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Former Twins Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Pegged as Losers of Shortstop Carousel This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19058319_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Brandon Drury to Two Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19288203_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Analyst Thinks Halos are Perfect Fit for Versatile Free Agent Slugger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18939362_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18955632_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18402266_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Previously DFA’d Pitcher Gets Outrighted to Triple-A

By Noah Camras