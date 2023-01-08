The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus.

"Elvis Andrus could fit for the Angels who still seek a shortstop. The Red Sox, Dodgers, and Twins may also make sense for a SS."



Andrus is very familiar with the American League West. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers and a majority of the next two with the Oakland Athletics. The Angels seem like a logical landing spot for him to continue his AL West tour.

As for the player, Andrus is a former two-time All-Star in 2010 and 2012. He's far from being that same guy, but did have a pretty solid season last year between Oakland and the Chicago White Sox.

Andrus hit .249 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. He had an OPS of .707 and an OPS+ of 103, just above league average.

Andrus was also very durable, appearing in 143 games at the shortstop position. He wouldn't have to play that many games with the depth the Angels have, but if they were struck with the injury bug, Andrus would be capable of playing on a consistent basis.

Andrus is 34, and is nearing the end of his career. He likely won't be very expensive and could fill a need for the Angels next season.

In his career Andrus has played in 110 games at Angel stadium. In those games, he's slashing .289/.348/.375 with four home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 doubles.