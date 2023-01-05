The Angels had a very clear plan this offseason. They wanted to add depth through versatility, and that's exactly what they did.

Between the additions of Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury, the Angels added two guys who can play pretty much anywhere in the infield and outfield. They also plan on moving Jared Walsh and Luis Rengifo between the infield and outfield, creating flexibility no matter what happens next season. If someone gets hurt or someone struggles, they'll have multiple contingencies in place.

This is clearly what Angels general manager Perry Minasian wanted to accomplish this offseason, so it's nice to see his plan coming to fruition.

Injuries were one of the biggest issues for the Angels last season, and, moreover, not having the right guys in backup positions to step up. The Angels used 64 different players last season, which is much higher than any team wants to get. If they had better backup options, they wouldn't have had to go through so many players. That's why they've made so many minor league moves this offseason.

The only question mark remains at shortstop, where there doesn't seem to be a great everyday plan. Urshela and Drury are expected to spend some time there, but, as of now, it seems like the "everyday" options would be either David Fletcher or Luis Rengifo. Don't be surprised if the Angels make one more move for a shortstop this offseason — maybe even a big splash like this proposed trade.

Minasian spoke about "raising the floor" this offseason through depth and versatility. It's safe to say he accomplished his goals.