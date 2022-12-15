Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency next offseason will be a topic of conversation all year long. Ohtani will have 30 teams interested in his services, and should end up with a record contract.

Among those teams who will surely be interested in adding Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many have speculated that they're saving money this offseason in order to place a massive bid on Ohtani next year.

There's definitely no guarantee of where Ohtani will go, but MLB Network's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo thinks Ohtani will end up with the Dodgers.

"I do think Ohtani, at the end of the day, next year will be a Dodger, I really do believe that."



This isn't what Angels fans want to hear, but there will be tons of these type of predictions over the course of the next year. Everyone will try to predict where Ohtani might go, but truly no one knows outside of Ohtani, himself. The best thing the Angels can do this offseason to convince their two-way superstar to stay is win. So all they have to worry about is putting together a team that can contend in the crowded AL West.