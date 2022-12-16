The Angels are still looking to add to the bullpen this offseason, and potentially get a sixth starter in their rotation. They’ve been linked to one reliever with starter capabilities in RHP Seth Lugo, but MLB writer Joel Reuter thinks they could sign another one, in RHP Michael Fulmer.

"Fulmer, 29, had a 3.39 ERA with 25 holds in 67 appearances in 2022, and he has reinvented himself as a quality reliever after flaming out as a starter."

Fulmer is still young, and has experience both as a starter and in the bullpen. He was named an All-Star in 2017 as a starter, a year after he won the Rookie of the Year Award, also as a starter. Then he struggled, and made the move to the bullpen, where he’s been great.

In his career as a reliever, Fulmer has a 2.98 ERA, 127 strikeouts and 17 saves in 115 appearances. He also has a 1.32 WHIP and a 9.47 K/9.

He would be a great addition to a bullpen that struggled in 2022, and could even make some spot starts if necessary. Also, at 29-years-old, he could be a candidate for a longer deal with a lower AAV.