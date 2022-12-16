Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts LA Signs Veteran All-Star Reliever

He would fill a huge need for the Angels.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Angels are still looking to add to the bullpen this offseason, and potentially get a sixth starter in their rotation. They’ve been linked to one reliever with starter capabilities in RHP Seth Lugo, but MLB writer Joel Reuter thinks they could sign another one, in RHP Michael Fulmer.

"Fulmer, 29, had a 3.39 ERA with 25 holds in 67 appearances in 2022, and he has reinvented himself as a quality reliever after flaming out as a starter."

Fulmer is still young, and has experience both as a starter and in the bullpen. He was named an All-Star in 2017 as a starter, a year after he won the Rookie of the Year Award, also as a starter. Then he struggled, and made the move to the bullpen, where he’s been great.

In his career as a reliever, Fulmer has a 2.98 ERA, 127 strikeouts and 17 saves in 115 appearances. He also has a 1.32 WHIP and a 9.47 K/9.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He would be a great addition to a bullpen that struggled in 2022, and could even make some spot starts if necessary. Also, at 29-years-old, he could be a candidate for a longer deal with a lower AAV. 

In This Article (1)

Michael Fulmer
Michael Fulmer

USATSI_18499487_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Phil Nevin is Excited for his Guys Playing in World Baseball Classic

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18579509_168396005_lowres
Angels News

An Angels Legend Has Some Very High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18718553_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18378516_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Continue to Show Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18111453_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Signs Free Agent Deal With Tigers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12621503_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Hires New Minor League Hitting Coach

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18283738_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18684902_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider