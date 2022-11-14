Skip to main content

Angels Staff Member Named Manager of Team Mexico for World Baseball Classic

He's been around the Angels organization for many years.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Benjamin Gil has been named the head coach of Team Mexico for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. 

Gil has been around the Angels organization for many years. In 2022, he was named the Field Coordinator on the Angels' Major League staff. However, this wasn't his first stint with the team.

Gil spent four seasons as a player with the Angels from 2000-2003. He played in 337 games during that time span, hitting .257 with 18 home runs and 91 RBIs. He then coached in Mexico for a few years, before moving back to the States as the Angels' Field Coordinator.

Gil is a native of Tijuana. The 50-year-old was also the manager for Team Mexico during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Congratulations to Gil on getting this incredible honor! Between Mike Trout playing for Team USA, Gil coaching Team Mexico and Shohei Ohtani potentially playing for Team Japan, Angels fans will have a lot of teams to root for.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18951206_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Could The Halos Move to a Five-Man Rotation in 2023?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Prospect Brings Home Major MiLB Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16828594_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Fans React to Shohei Ohtani Being a Finalist for AL MVP

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19161327_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Agent Appreciated Minasian’s ‘No Trade’ Comments

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18565658_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18959485_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14244980_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18883665_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Half the League Reached Out to LA Regarding a Shohei Ohtani Trade

By Noah Camras