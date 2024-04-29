Ron Washington Calls Out Angels Defense After Another Poor Outing
The Los Angeles Angels sustained another brutal loss on Sunday, losing 11-5 to the Minnesota Twins. This was the second straight game in which the Angels gave up over 10 runs, after giving up an absurd 16 runs on Saturday. The Angles were swept by the Twins over their three-game series, and there wasn't even a semblance of a silver lining.
After the series, Angels manager Ron Washington said the team "fell apart" over the weekend in all three areas of the game.
“The thing that was disheartening is to watch us just fall apart on the defensive side, fall apart on the offensive side, falling apart in the pitching department,” Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the O.C. Register. “The three things that are necessary to be successful, we fell apart this weekend doing.”
The defense and pitching in particular have been disastrous for the Angels. While the Angels went into the season with one of the worst bullpens in MLB, they hit new lows this weekend. The bullpen game in particular went disastrously, with five out of six pitchers allowing multiple earned runs and six Twins' hitters notching multiple RBIs. Reid Detmers struggled in his start the following day, giving up five earned runs in five innings before he was pulled.
The Angels have certainly fallen by the wayside over the last couple of weeks, and it's hard to see them improving much with these kind of games. Even if the lineup were to have a great day, it's hard to make up for when the pitching and defense are surrendering that many runs.
They have lost of nine of their 10 games, and are now just 10-18 after sitting at 9-9 earlier this month. The Halos had already plummeted in last week's power rankings, and have now lost in even uglier fashion this week.
The Angels will look to end their current skid during their next series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which begins Monday.