Ron Washington Doesn't Want Angels Fans to Give Up On 2024 Team
The Los Angeles Angels finally showed signs of life when they picked up a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. This win broke a four-game losing streak for the Angels, who had previously lost nine of their last 10 games heading into the series against the Phillies.
It was a good day for the Angels lineup, with all but one player recording a hit and four different batters notching multiple hits. Six different Angels earned runs, and Cole Tucker recorded an RBI in his first game after having his contract selected. The Angels put in a true team effort to beat the Phillies by one run.
Unfortunately, the good vibes didn't last long. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Mike Trout would undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Then, on Tuesday night, the Angels blew a 5-3 lead in the final innings in an eventual 7-5 loss.
Despite these inconsistencies, Angels manager Ron Washington said he wanted the fans to still believe in the team.
“I just hope that fans don’t give up on us, because they don’t need to be front-runners,” Washington said before Monday's game, per Jeff Fletcher of The O.C. Register. “We’re gonna put some quality baseball together here before it’s over with. And once we start putting that quality baseball together, they’re going to want to come to the ballpark.”
“I know we may not have the best personnel in the world, but we can play better baseball,” Washington said, via Fletcher. “And that’s all we want, to play better baseball. The rest of it will take care of itself.”
The Angels are just 11-19 at this point in the season, and will be without their three-time MVP forr the foreseeable future. They'll need to string together several wins to get themselves back in any conversation of competing or contending, which, in turn, would win over the fans.