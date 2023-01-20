The Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos vouches for Dana Brown if he were to go to the Houston Astros.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported that owner of the Houston Astros Jim Crane has been interviewing candidates for the general manager position highlighted by Michael Hill, Dana Brown and Bobby Evans.

Hill was a longtime executive with the Miami Marlins in a variety of roles. He has been a Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for Major League baseball the past two years.

Brown has served as the Vice President of Scouting for the last four years for the Atlanta Braves.

Evans worked in several front office roles for the San Francisco Giants and was an integral part of their three World Series championships in six years.

While Braves GM and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos doesn’t want to lose Brown, he’ll certainly understand why.

Brown was largely responsible for drafting pitcher Spencer Strider and outfielder Michael Harris II – two of the top rookies in the National League.

“I remember Dana telling me he was a top-five high-school bat in the draft — he wrote it in his report as well — and that we had to take him,” Anthopoulos told reporters recently in Atlanta. “He wasn’t highly touted at all and Dana wanted to take him in the third round. I remember asking him if he was sure we needed to take him that high and he was adamant. He did the same thing with Spencer Strider (the Braves’ fourth-round pick) in 2020. I’ve been with him a long time and when he’s that convicted I stay out of the way.”

