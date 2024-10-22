Houston Astros Young Pitcher Having Much-Needed Success in Arizona Fall League
One of the strengths of the Houston Astros throughout the 2024 season was their pitching staff.
Despite so many key players being injured, they found players capable of filling those voids.
Justin Verlander spent time on the injured list and when healthy enough to pitch, struggled to produce. Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr. both spent the campaign sidelined with serious injuries.
In their place, the team received excellent contributions from Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti. It will be interesting to see what direction they go in this winter as some key players are hitting free agency.
Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi are both hitting the market, which could put a little dent in their depth. Will they be able to replicate finding potential replacements as they did this past year?
One player who is hoping that he can improve his standing within the organization is Alex Santos II.
Drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Amateur draft out of Mount St. Michael High School in the Bronx, New York, things have been a struggle as a pro. He has a record of 5-25 in 66 appearances with 38 starts, while recording a ghastly 6.06 ERA.
Something has not clicked despite his talent and potential to this point. But, he looks as if he could be turning a corner in the Arizona Fall League.
He was recognized by Joe Trezza of MLB.com in a piece that highlighted standouts from this past week’s action in the desert.
“It takes a lot to shut down Glendale's high-flying offense, but the 20-year-old Santos did so for three brilliant innings in the Saguaros' win on Oct. 17. The right-hander, a NYC-area native, struck out six over those one-hit frames, shaving his AFL ERA down to a minuscule 1.69. His 10 total strikeouts are also tied for the league lead,” wrote Trezza.
This level of production has to make Santos and the Astros feel good about him heading into the winter. A prospect of his caliber struggling as much as he had was certainly concerning, but he is showing that there is talent to work with.
Still only 22 years old, he has some time to figure things out. Hopefully, these fall league outings are a sign of things to come and that he has found his groove as a pro.