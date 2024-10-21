Insider Says Houston Astros Could Consider Trading Their Superstar Outfielder
How the Houston Astros operate this offseason will be telling.
They have a massive decision to make regarding the free agency of Alex Bregman and if they are willing to pay the requisite amount of money it's going to take to keep him with the franchise that drafted him for the rest of his career.
In all likelihood, signing him would push the Astros above the luxury tax for multiple years to come, something owner Jim Crane has largely avoided since he bought the franchise. However, if his team is going to be contenders every season during his tenure like he proclaimed, then that will require him to become a top spender.
Dana Brown has already talked about how Houston will have to be a bit creative with their plans this winter regardless if Bregman returns or not, and with all things on the table about what could take place, Chandler Rome of The Athletic thinks there's a chance Kyle Tucker could be on the move.
"If precedent is a guide, the Astros aren't going to give the sort of contracts needed to keep even one of Tucker or [Framber] Valdez. Their farm system remains in desperate need of a boost, too ... Replenishing the farm system while maintaining the Astros' status as a contender should be one of Brown's foremost goals this winter. No easier path exists than exploring trades for one of these two impending free agents, even if it goes against the club's previous patterns. Remember, nothing is off the table," he wrote.
That would be seismic shift in the landscape of this Astros team.
If they get Bregman back, perhaps they do try to move their superstar outfielder to plug some other holes on this roster like at first base while also rebuilding their farm system.
What they might get in return for Tucker isn't known either.
With one year of club control remaining, whoever trades for him would run the risk of him only being a rental before he hits the open market, unless they work out a long-term extension before the season gets underway.
Last winter would have returned a much greater package if Houston was willing to deal him.
Trading him away would also directly impact their ability to win a championship in 2025 based on how much he means to this lineup and how much the production in their outfield would plummet if he's not on the roster.
There is a lot the Astros have to figure out this winter, and a direction regarding the future of Tucker could be at the forefront following Bregman's impending free agency decision.