Report: Mariners, Rodríguez Agree to Massive Extension

Report: Seattle Mariners, Rodríguez Agree to Massive Extension

The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez agreed to a 14-year contract extension.

The Houston Astros will have to face Julio Rodríguez for the next 14 seasons, as the superstar rookie agreed to an extension with the Seattle Mariners. The contract is worth $200 million guaranteed with escalators to earn Rodríguez $450 million plus, or Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

Rodríguez entered Friday first in bWAR with 4.3 and second in fWAR with 3.5 among American League rookies. Returning from the injured list this month, the 21-year-old is making a run at the Rookie of the Year.

Jeff Passan of ESPN added Rodríguez's 14-year extension includes player and team options, too. For more on the Mariners, visit Inside The Mariners on Sports Illustrated's FanNation. 

