Report: Mariners, Rodríguez Agree to Massive Extension

Report: Seattle Mariners, Rodríguez Agree to Massive Extension
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez agreed to a 14-year contract extension.
The Houston Astros will have to face Julio Rodríguez for the next 14 seasons, as the superstar rookie agreed to an extension with the Seattle Mariners. The contract is worth $200 million guaranteed with escalators to earn Rodríguez $450 million plus, or Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.
Rodríguez entered Friday first in bWAR with 4.3 and second in fWAR with 3.5 among American League rookies. Returning from the injured list this month, the 21-year-old is making a run at the Rookie of the Year.
Jeff Passan of ESPN added Rodríguez's 14-year extension includes player and team options, too. For more on the Mariners, visit Inside The Mariners on Sports Illustrated's FanNation.
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Scroll to continue
Read More
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!