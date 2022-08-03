Astros Avoid Sweep Behind Urquidy, Altuve

The Houston Astros were smart to not trade José Urquidy. Entering his post-trade deadline start Wednesday, the 27-year-old possessed a 2.35 ERA across his previous seven starts with the best WHIP (0.80) and second-best opponent batting average (.157) in Major League Baseball since June 21.

Urquidy carried that success into his start Wednesday afternoon, tossing seven-scoreless frames on 97 pitches. The right-hander worked a no-hitter into the sixth before newly acquired Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire broke up the party.

Urquidy allowed only two hits and one hit batter on the day. Matching his career-high 10 strikeouts, he collected his 12th quality start of the season, and his earned run average continues to drop.

On the offensive side, everything was clicking for the Astros, unlike during the last two games. Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman drove home José Altuve and Jeremy Peña in the first frame on a ground out and a sacrifice fly, respectively.

Altuve went 4-for-4 for the day. While he was on deck in the bottom of the eighth inning for another plate appearance, he never got the chance to come back out for a fifth time. The 32-year-old has never struck five hits in a single contest, but this marks the 34th four-hit game of his career. That ties him with Craig Biggio for the franchise record.

Houston Astros First Baseman Trey Mancini Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With a two-run lead, Trey Mancini launched a two-run home run to left field off the Crawford Boxes. In only his second at-bat for the Astros and in his very first start, the righty thrived in Minute Maid Park.

Kyle Tucker doubled home both Bregman and Díaz in the sixth inning, the end of Houston's offensive showing. Tucker — who has struggled as of late — also bunted in the second inning to reach first before Mancini's home run.

Will Smith made his Astros debut in the ninth inning in a low leverage spot with a six-run lead. Backed by stellar defense with Aledmys Díaz in left field and Mauricio Dubón in center field, the lefty allowed one run to break up the shutout on a solo home run by Xander Boegarts. The average exit velocity off Smith was 97.1 mph.

The Astros secured a getaway win Wednesday before opening a four-game set in Cleveland at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Justin Verlander will take the mound against righty Zach Plesac.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!