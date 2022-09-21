Astros Blank Rays on Consecutive Nights

It's not everyday a player joins the company of Carlos Lee in the history books. But for Kyle Tucker, he became the first full-time outfielder for the Houston Astros to reach 100 RBI since Lee in 2011.

Tucker broke the contest open early, doubling home José Altuve in the first inning. And although the Astros pieced together four more runs, that's all the club needed to trump the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jeremy Peña added three runs in the third inning, launching a three-run home run off a slider from Shane McClanahan. The Rays ace left the contest with neck stiffness, but Peña showed poise against a pitch that's waved him at a high rate.

Aledmys Díaz scored Altuve in the fifth on a sacrifice fly. Altuve scored three of Houston's five runs Tuesday, slapping two singles and drawing one walk.

Five runs were enough for Cristian Javier — who tossed five scoreless innings on 90 pitches. Walks taxed the right-hander, allowing four free passes to his six strikeouts. It wasn't until his last frame that he allowed his first and only hit of his outing.

Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Will Smith combined for three scoreless frames to set up Bryan Abreu for the ninth inning. The righty yielded a single and walked a pair with his velocity appearing slightly down. Ryan Pressly relieved Abreu for the last two outs, securing his 29th save of the year.

Manager Dusty Baker made late-game substitutions, granting an at-bat to both Yainer Díaz and David Hensley. Díaz — who hadn't seen the field since Sept. 2 — rose from the shadows for his first-career hit: a 105.9 mph double in front of his father and brother looking on.

The Astros vie for a series sweep starting at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Lance McCullers Jr. toes the rubber in his hometown against former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!