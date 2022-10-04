Skip to main content

Out Dueled: Houston Astros Drop Series Opener to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0

Aaron Nola carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Oh so close; Aaron Nola was seven outs away from perfection Monday. Yet, the Philadelphia Phillies blanked the Houston Astros on the road en route to a postseason berth.

Nola retired 20 straight batters until issuing back-to-back singles to Yordan Álvarez and David Hensley in the seventh frame. The Phillies righty lifted his club to extended play in October though, throwing 63 of his 88 pitches for strikes and striking out nine batters on the night.

The Astros didn't reach the base paths before nor after their seventh-inning threat. They combined for 12 strikeouts at the plate while not walking once against a Phillies pitching staff fighting for postseason play.

Opposite of Nola, Lance McCullers Jr. proved he is in postseason form. The righty worked six innings with five punch outs and one walk, finishing his night six pitches short of 100. McCullers surrendered six hits and one run — a solo homer to Kyle Schwarber on the first pitch of the contest.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The Phillies found all three of their runs via the long ball. José Urquidy made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season Monday, yielding a pair of solo home runs and two walks to his one strikeouts in two innings of work.

Bryson Stott and Schwarber opened the eighth inning with back-to-back shots, building a three-run lead on Houston. With its shutout Monday, Philadelphia secured a postseason berth for the first in 11 years, interestingly enough at the same place the club clinched in 2011.

The Astros return to action at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander is scheduled to face Ranger Suárez.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19172744
Game Day

Out Dueled: Houston Astros Drop Series Opener to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18905235
News

Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19165113
Opinions

Roundtable Discussion: Astros and Phillies Staffs Dissect Upcoming Series

By Kade Kistner, Kenny Van Doren, Dylan Shick, Ben Silver, Lauren Amour, Leo Morgenstern and Alex Carr
USATSI_19050271
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies and Astros Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19087464
Opinions

Astros Looking for Increased Control from McCullers in Final Start

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19165009
Game Day

Peña Homers, García Shoves as Astros Take Series from Rays

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_14036009
News

Report: Astros Expected to Interview Mejdal if Click Isn't Brought Back

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19147195
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Bay Rays Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner