Former Astros pitcher Fiers Signs with Dominican League Club

The saga continues in Mike Fiers' journeyman career. Hopping from the Mexican League to the Chinese Professional Baseball League and now to the Dominican Winter League, Fiers has seen it all.

Unable to stick with a Major League team consistently since 2020, Fiers has done everything he can to keep his professional career alive. He last pitched in a regular starting capacity during 2020's shortened season with the Oakland Athletics.

From there, his journey took him to Mexico and the Leones de Yucatan where he found some success, starting eight game for a 2.84 ERA. Following that, Fiers signed on with the Uni-President Lions of the CPBL in Taiwan. However, he never pitched with the club due to a failed physical and returned to North America.

Now, Fiers looks to get ready for the 2023 season in the Dominican Republic with the Toros Del Este. He joins fellow Major League pitchers Raúl Valdés and Paolo Espino on the Toros' staff, as well as shortstop Addison Russell.

The Toros' season starts Oct. 15 and normally runs through January. Many fringe players train in the Caribbean during the offseason to prepare themselves for the upcoming Major League season in hope of finding a better contract.

Fiers, though, may face an uphill battle. He is forever linked with the Houston Astros' cheating scandal and teams may no longer wish to associate themselves with the weight his name carries.

