Former Astros pitcher Fiers Signs with Dominican League Club

Skip to main content

Former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers Signs with Dominican Club Toros del Este

Former Houston Astro Mike Fiers has inked a deal with Dominican Winter League club Toros del Este.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The saga continues in Mike Fiers' journeyman career. Hopping from the Mexican League to the Chinese Professional Baseball League and now to the Dominican Winter League, Fiers has seen it all.

Unable to stick with a Major League team consistently since 2020, Fiers has done everything he can to keep his professional career alive. He last pitched in a regular starting capacity during 2020's shortened season with the Oakland Athletics.

From there, his journey took him to Mexico and the Leones de Yucatan where he found some success, starting eight game for a 2.84 ERA. Following that, Fiers signed on with the Uni-President Lions of the CPBL in Taiwan. However, he never pitched with the club due to a failed physical and returned to North America.

Now, Fiers looks to get ready for the 2023 season in the Dominican Republic with the Toros Del Este. He joins fellow Major League pitchers Raúl Valdés and Paolo Espino on the Toros' staff, as well as shortstop Addison Russell.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The Toros' season starts Oct. 15 and normally runs through January. Many fringe players train in the Caribbean during the offseason to prepare themselves for the upcoming Major League season in hope of finding a better contract.

Fiers, though, may face an uphill battle. He is forever linked with the Houston Astros' cheating scandal and teams may no longer wish to associate themselves with the weight his name carries.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  2. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  3. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  4. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  5. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  6. Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
  7. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  8. Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
  9. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
  10. 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstros!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_10278504
News

Former Astros pitcher Fiers Signs with Dominican League Club

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18996297
News

Astros' Altuve Named Nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18082916
Prospects

Astros' Affiliate Tosses Second Combined No-Hitter in Team History

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19003342
Game Day

Wild Night: Astros Walk-Off Rangers in Extra Innings to Secure Series Win

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_18080873
News

Astros' Taylor, James Toss Scoreless Rehab Innings for Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_16268914
News

Report: Texas Rangers to Call Up Josh Jung on Friday

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18958583
Opinions

Can Astros Shortstop Peña Heat Back Up for the Playoffs?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18009585
News

Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August

By Kenny Van Doren