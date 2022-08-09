Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club

Mike Fiers reportedly departed from the Mexican League in late June for a new start in Taiwan, agreeing to a contract with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. But on Tuesday, CPBL STATS reported the Uni-Lions terminated Fiers' contract following a failed physical.

Fiers pitched 44 1/3 innings for the Leones de Yucatan in the Mexican League this year after injuries plagued his final year under contract with the Oakland A's in 2021. The 37-year-old posted a 2.84 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP across eight starts.

The Houston Astros acquired Fiers in 2015 along with Carlos Gomez and cash from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Brett Phillips and Domingo Santana. Fiers totaled 55 starts across four seasons in Houston, collecting his first no-hitter upon arrival in 2015.

Fiers signed a free agent deal with the Detroit Tigers prior to the 2018 season, ending his tenure in Houston. After later revealing the Astros' sign stealing scandal following the 2019 postseason, the veteran hurler did not face his former club again as a member of the A’s over the last two seasons

