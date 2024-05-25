Houston Astros Ace Leaves Rehab Start With Apparent Injury
The Houston Astros received some bad news on Friday evening.
Astro starter Jose Urquidy left his rehab start with a trainer on Friday night after throwing 56 pitches. According to The Athletic, he was seen flexing his hand and fingers in what the team is now calling right forearm discomfort.
Urquidy was working his way back from a right forearm injury, those types of injuries can lead to Tommy John surgery, something Urquidy was initially able to avoid.
How Urquidy will respond is unknown nor is the severity of the re-injury.
The Astros have had a hard time keeping their rotation healthy and getting Urquidy back into the rotation would have provided some immediate relief for a unit needing help.
Now, Houston will have to continue to operate as they have been and hope that Urquidy's injury isn't severe and continue to wait on other starters such as Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia to work their way back from injury.