Astros Activate Díaz, Option Matijevic to Sugar Land

Aledmys Díaz returned to the Houston Astros lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday, being activated from the 10-day injured list where he was placed on Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort. Díaz appeared in three rehab assignment games, playing left field, first base and shortstop.

The utilityman took 12 at-bats and clubbed a home run Saturday for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Díaz was in the Astros dugout Monday, awaiting his activation from the shelf.

On the season, Díaz is slashing .252/.303/.417 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI through 274 trips to the plate. The 32-year-old was coming off a hot streak before his injury, slashing a 1.027 OPS in 21 July games.

Houston Astros First Baseman J.J. Matijevic Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As a corresponding move, J.J. Matijevic was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Since his most recent call-up on Aug. 30, he appeared in five games, recording three hits in 12 at-bats.

The Astros also activated left-handed reliever Blake Taylor from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Taylor Jones was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Taylor returned to his rehab assignment on Sept. 1, making five appearances before his return to the 40-man. The lefty combined for five innings with five strikeouts, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.

Former Houston Astros First Baseman Taylor Jones Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was called up for one day this season by the Astros when Alex Bregman was placed on the paternity list in early August. The righty spent the first two months on the 60-day injured list with a back ailment.

Jones slashed .263/.370/.456 through 74 games with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season. The righty clubbed 12 home runs and 17 doubles but is on his final years of options. In nine September games, Jones posted a .934 OPS with three home runs.

Last August, the Astros farmhand was riding his best offensive streak until he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Prior to his return, Houston added Marwin González to the roster, leaving Jones in Triple-A for the remainder of the regular season.

