Skip to main content

Houston Astros Announce World Series Roster

The Houston Astros made one change to their roster for the World Series ahead of Game 1 on Friday.

The Houston Astros announced their World Series roster Friday prior to Game 1 with the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. The front office made just one change from the American League Championship Series roster, adding Will Smith.

With Smith joined the roster for the first time this postseason, as Seth Martinez was removed after a member of the bullpen for the ALCS. Martinez — who carves through right-handed hitters — replaced Jake Meyers after the American League Division Series but didn't make an appearance against the New York Yankees.

On the Inside the Astros roster projection, Smith for Martinez was the only change from the ALCS roster. The left-handed reliever limited lefty hitters to a .230/.267/.370 slash line this season.

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Will Smith, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander

Scroll to continue

Read More

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_18846120
News

Astros Announce World Series Roster

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19307226
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10386569
News

Watch: LA Writer Uses 'Around the Horn' Face Time to Bash Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12643035
News

Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_14259736
Around MLB

Former Astros' Stearns Out as Brewers President of Baseball Operations

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10388178
News

Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19266120
News

Five Astros Named Finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19262125
News

Verlander Named AL Comeback Player of the Year Finalist

By Ben Silver