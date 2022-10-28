Astros Announce World Series Roster

The Houston Astros announced their World Series roster Friday prior to Game 1 with the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. The front office made just one change from the American League Championship Series roster, adding Will Smith.

With Smith joined the roster for the first time this postseason, as Seth Martinez was removed after a member of the bullpen for the ALCS. Martinez — who carves through right-handed hitters — replaced Jake Meyers after the American League Division Series but didn't make an appearance against the New York Yankees.

On the Inside the Astros roster projection, Smith for Martinez was the only change from the ALCS roster. The left-handed reliever limited lefty hitters to a .230/.267/.370 slash line this season.

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Will Smith, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

