Predicting the Astros World Series Roster

As the regular season ended in a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the postseason will end the best of seven with the National League East foe for the Houston Astros.

But the stakes are different. The Phillies went all out in the first contest to solidify a trip to the postseason, proving they can win at Minute Maid Park. But even so, the games were glorified spring training contests, as the Astros' regulars were departed after a pair of trips to the plate.

There isn't much to dissect from the three-game set in early October. But the explosive play from Philadelphia's lefties could be ignite a shift in Houston's World Series roster.

Prior to the American League Championship Series, my prediction came down to a competition between Seth Martinez and Will Smith for the last bullpen spot, with the decision awaiting the outcome of the other American League Division Series. While the Astros haven't carried a lefty in the bullpen since the regular season, there's a case to carry Smith into World Series play.

Starting pitchers: Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier

Luis García was listed as a starter in the ALCS prediction following a five-inning appearance out of the bullpen in Seattle. Cristian Javier was saved from pitching against the Mariners, taking Game 3 in New York. And after 5.1-scoreless frames, Javier will continue to be a starting option moving forward into the World Series.

Bullpen: Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Luis García, Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Will Smith, Bryan Abreu and Hunter Brown

Martinez wasn't used in the four games against the Yankees. The righty was there as a last line of defense, but even with a strong lead in Game 3, he didn't see the mound. But with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh among regular starters, it would behoove Houston to carry a lefty.

Although Smith didn't have a successful season, he held lefty hitters to a .637 OPS in 105 meetings between his time in Atlanta and with the Astros. On the flipside, Martinez faced 56 lefties and held those hitters to a .777 OPS.

When the righty was optioned in September, he noted the Astros wanted him to improve against left-handed hitters. But at the end of the day, Martinez has been a victim to the numbers game before, and in this instance, he may fall off the roster again.

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez

Infielders: Yuli Gurriel, Trey Mancini, José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker

Utility: Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley

