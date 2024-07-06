Houston Astros Connected to Sleeper First Base Trade Target from Reds
The Houston Astros are a team to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. They could look to get aggressive on the trade market and the first base position is a need for them.
While they have been connected to both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso, both of those players seem more likely to stick with their current teams.
Obviously, those two players would be franchise-altering additions. However, there are multiple other potential first base targets that the Astros could look into acquiring that are much more likely to be moved and also much cheaper.
One of those options could be Cincinnati Reds veteran first baseman Jeimer Candelario.
Chron.com recently suggested that Candelario could be a target for Houston. He would be a quality addition and wouldn't cost nearly as much as the two previous superstars mentioned.
"Candelario is perhaps my favorite name here given he's a switch hitter and extra-base hit machine, and while the Reds are currently competitive, their, well, frugal ownership could be enticed to shed his $29 million combined across 2025 and 2026. Candelario can also play third base in addition to first, making him a possible Alex Bregman replacement if Crane himself wants to constrain costs but still have a veteran at the hot corner. "
Throughout the course of the 2024 season thus far, Candelario has played in 76 games. He has hit .240/.294/.458 to go along with 14 home runs and 40 RBI.
He's not the player that's going to come in and power the Astros to the postseason by himself. But, he would be a major upgrade over what Houston is currently working with.
Candelario's ability to play third base would also give the Astros some options. He could even allow them to flip Alex Bregman in a separate trade if they chose to do so.
While that could be an option, it seems much more likely that Candelario would be acquired to play first base.
The 30-year-old would also be a piece that the franchise could have for the future. He has two more years left on his contract after 2024 and then also has a player option on a third year.
Dana Brown would likely prefer to acquire players who won't be half-season rentals. Candelario would check that box as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Houston seems likely to be a very busy team ahead of the trade deadline.