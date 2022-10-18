Astros' Paredes Looks to Find Footing in Dominican Winter League

Two seasons ago, a young, free-moving Enoli Paredes made a mark on the Houston Astros' run to the American League Championship Series. Fast forward to today, while still on the 40-man roster, Paredes wasn't even considered for the taxi squad heading into the postseason.

Paredes was recalled in late June for three outings which stretched into early July. The righty tossed three innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks to a pair of strikeouts. In response to injury and need for a short-relief arm, Paredes stepped in for his only Major League evaluation of the season.

In Triple-A Sugar Land, Paredes made 50 appearances to the tune of a 2.63 ERA and a 13.3 K/9. The righty was dubbed the Space Cowboys Reliever of the Year but wasn't invited to team workouts prior to the American League Division Series.

Looking for more time to get back on track to where he was in 2020 and early 2021, Paredes went back to the Dominican Winter League to pitch for the Leones del Escogido.

Paredes has appeared in two games thus far, yielding two runs on five hits over two innings of work. Five of the right-hander's six outs were via punch outs, meeting his halfway point of appearances pitched in LIDOM last winter.

Near the trade deadline, a source told Inside the Astros Paredes was hoping to be dealt. Seeing less and less opportunities in Houston's system, the reliever eyed a fresh start with another franchise. His time in LIDOM could pave way to either that trade he seeks or more eyes on him during spring training.

Of other Astros rostered in LIDOM, Luis Santana was already listed on the Gigantes del Cibao roster after being drafted last month. While the prospect hasn't played yet, Santana is a farmhand to watch as a quick riser in 2023.

